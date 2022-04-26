ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock remained flat at $$17.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $858.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.44.

ADVA Optical Networking ( OTCMKTS:ADVOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

