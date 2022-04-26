Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.87. The stock had a trading volume of 803,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,833. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average is $224.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $1,927,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 40.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

