Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

