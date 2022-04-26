Aecon Group (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.94. 43,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$969.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.51.

Aecon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

