Aecon Group (ARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Aecon Group to post earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE:ARE traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.94. 43,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,271. The stock has a market capitalization of C$969.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.10%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

Aecon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.