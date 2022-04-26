Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aeterna Zentaris and AnaptysBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00 AnaptysBio 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aeterna Zentaris currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 391.80%. AnaptysBio has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.32%. Given Aeterna Zentaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aeterna Zentaris is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and AnaptysBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $5.26 million 7.04 -$8.37 million ($0.07) -4.36 AnaptysBio $63.17 million 10.29 -$57.80 million ($2.10) -11.18

Aeterna Zentaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -294.42% -13.55% -9.69% AnaptysBio -91.49% -14.95% -11.92%

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris beats AnaptysBio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications. The company markets macimorelin under the Macrilen brand name. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a license agreement with University Wuerzburg to research, develop, manufacture, and sell a potential COVID-19 vaccine; development, manufacture, and commercialization of the treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and to develop human 3D intestinal tissue models to study infection biology; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. It also has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd., Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk Health Care AG, and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin in the United States and Canada, as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of primary hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb; and license agreements with United Kingdom Research and Innovation, as well as Millipore Corporation. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

