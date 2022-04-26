Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 693,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,292. The firm has a market cap of $745.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.69. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. Research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

