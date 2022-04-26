AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) vs. Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Critical Review

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AEye and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -44.51% -19.26% Standard Motor Products 7.00% 17.04% 8.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AEye and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Standard Motor Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 162.84%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Volatility & Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEye and Standard Motor Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 289.82 -$65.01 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.30 billion 0.74 $90.89 million $4.02 10.60

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats AEye on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The company provides an iDAR platform that offers scanning and automotive reliability; Dynamic Vixels, a sensor data type that combines pixels from 2D cameras with voxels from LiDAR; and artificial intelligence and software definability. Additionally, it offers AE100 Robotic Perception System, a solid state iDAR based product for the autonomous vehicle, ADAS, and mobility markets; and AE200, which is designed to address the need for modular and high-performance sensors that are based on the iDAR platform. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, California.

About Standard Motor Products (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, fuel injectors, anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Maxair brands. This segment also provides air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch and hose assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, and original equipment service part operations and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

