Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $132.66. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

