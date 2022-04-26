AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY22 guidance at $11.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $11.500-$11.500 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

