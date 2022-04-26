Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

AEM stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

