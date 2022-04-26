Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

API has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

API traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 2,273,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,299. The company has a market cap of $710.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Agora has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $60.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Agora by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 929,824 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Agora by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186,399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Agora by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Agora by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

