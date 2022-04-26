Agree Realty (ADC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Raymond James cut their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.