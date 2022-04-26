Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet, increase in cash collections and improved aircraft sales activity are driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In February, the company’s board approved a share-buyback program worth $150 million. Strong freight and cargo markets, as well as improving ai-travel demand are supporting lease demand for the company’s aircraft. On the flip side, delivery delays from Airbus and Boeing continue to plague the company. Escalating expenses (up 13% in 2021) due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are an added headwind for the company. Costs are likely to have been high in first quarter 2022 as well. Detailed results will be out on May 5. Air Lease’s declining cash and cash equivalents is also concerning.”

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 11,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,489. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.