Airbnb (ABNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Airbnb has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of -208.41 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,770 shares of company stock valued at $122,478,987. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.