Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Airbnb stock opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of -208.41 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,770 shares of company stock valued at $122,478,987 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

