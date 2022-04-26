Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Akamai Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $5.82-5.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.39-1.43 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

