Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 120,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,267 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

