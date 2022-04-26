Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $6.62 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $26.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $28.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.06 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KERN shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Akerna by 28.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Akerna by 109.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akerna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akerna in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

