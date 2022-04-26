Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 3,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,334. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 102,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 74,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

