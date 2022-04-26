Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air is seeing steady improvement in both leisure and business travel demand. While leisure demand has fully recovered, business demand has reached 70% of 2019 levels. With strength in demand, the company expects double-digit yield, unit revenues and pre-tax margin in the ongoing quarter. It expects to reap profits from the second quarter onward through 2022. Alaska Air’s fleet modernization efforts to take advantage of the recovery in demand are encouraging. However, escalating fuel prices pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. With spike in fuel prices, the carrier reduced capacity expectations for 2022 (down up to 3% to flat from 2019). Reduced capacity is pushing up non-fuel unit costs. For 2022, non-fuel unit costs are expected to rise 6-8% from the 2019 level. The company’s declining current ratio is also a woe.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

