Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.65 million.Albany International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 181,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,800. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

