Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

AIN opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89.

Get Albany International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Albany International by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $744,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.