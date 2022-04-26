Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.39 million.Albany International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. 181,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

