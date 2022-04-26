Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Albany International stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. 416,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,407. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 161.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $33,373,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $14,551,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $9,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

