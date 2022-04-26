Albertsons Companies (ACI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI):

4/13/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00.

3/15/2022 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Albertsons Companies have increased and outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has been gaining on the company’s decent performance that continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. The quarter marked the third straight positive sales and earnings surprise. Both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The better-than-expected performance prompted management to raise the fiscal 2021 outlook. The company’s focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and increasing productivity bode well. Efforts to boost assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, continue to elevate the customer experience. The company announced that it has commenced a board-led review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at growth and enhancing stakeholder value.”

ACI stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $9,649,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

