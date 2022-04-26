Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) EVP Sells $942,056.52 in Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

