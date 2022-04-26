Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

