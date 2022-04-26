Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.96), RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,199,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

