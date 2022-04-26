Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.71 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

ARE opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

