Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

