Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.33-$8.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.00. 1,264,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,044. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.