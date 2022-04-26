Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allegion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

