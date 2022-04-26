Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.5-9% yr/yr to ~$3.08-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.69.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allegion by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

