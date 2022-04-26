Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

