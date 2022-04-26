Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APYRF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

