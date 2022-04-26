Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) versus OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Head-To-Head Comparison

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get OMNIQ alerts:

This table compares OMNIQ and Allin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.68 -$13.36 million ($2.30) -3.04 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OMNIQ and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

OMNIQ presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.71%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Allin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OMNIQ beats Allin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Allin (Get Rating)

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.