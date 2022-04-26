Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

