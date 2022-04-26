Almaden Minerals (AAU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 516,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,573. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

