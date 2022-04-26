Almaden Minerals (AAU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/25/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 516,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,573. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
