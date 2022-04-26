Alteryx (AYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alteryx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.