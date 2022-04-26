Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

ASGTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ASGTF remained flat at $$40.05 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

