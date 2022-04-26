Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

AIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF stock traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.07. 60,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,086. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 77.45. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.2400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.