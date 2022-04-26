Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) received a €200.00 ($215.05) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

ETR AAD traded down €4.60 ($4.95) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €134.40 ($144.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.68. The stock has a market cap of $768.51 million and a P/E ratio of 22.07. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €117.20 ($126.02) and a 52 week high of €206.50 ($222.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Amadeus FiRe (Get Rating)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

