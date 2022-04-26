Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) received a €200.00 ($215.05) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.
ETR AAD traded down €4.60 ($4.95) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €134.40 ($144.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.68. The stock has a market cap of $768.51 million and a P/E ratio of 22.07. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €117.20 ($126.02) and a 52 week high of €206.50 ($222.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
