Amcor (AMCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY22 guidance at $0.79-0.82 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amcor stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

