Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,925. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

