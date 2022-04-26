America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATAX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America First Multifamily Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,788. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.59.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

