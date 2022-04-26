American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.