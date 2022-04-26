American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.