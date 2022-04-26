American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.
Shares of ACC stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
