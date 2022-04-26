American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ACC opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

