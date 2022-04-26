American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,271,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,132,000 after purchasing an additional 260,969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 873,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

